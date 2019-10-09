Contact Us
Man, Woman Accused Of Breaking Into Area Home, Stealing Property

A Poughkeepsie man and woman were after allegedly breaking into a Highland home. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A man and woman were busted for burglary after they allegedly broke into a home in the area.

Edward Santiago, 37, and Isabel I. Negron, 37, both of Poughkeepsie, were arrested on Sunday, Oct. 6, in Highland by Town of Lloyd police after they allegedly broke into a home on Oakes Road and stole property, said Lloyd Police Lt. James Janso.

Santiago was charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny and unlawful possession of marijuana, Janso said.

Negron, 37, was charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny, police said.

Santiago is being held without bail at the  Ulster County Jail.  Negron is being held on $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond.

Both are due back in court Thursday, Oct. 10.

