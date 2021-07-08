Man With Several 'Ghost Guns' Arrested In Area Road-Rage Incident, Police Say

Contact Us
The 'ghost guns' found. Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

An area man who was arrested for allegedly pointing a "ghost gun" and screaming racist comments at another driver during a road-rage incident was released on his own recognizance.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6 on Route 212 in the Town of. Saugerties.

The victim told police that another driver had pulled up alongside his vehicle screaming about his driving and then used several racial slurs towards the victim, according to Saugerties Chief Joseph Sinagra.

The victim then reportedly followed the other driver to the parking lot of the Dunkin Donuts on Ulster Avenue in Saugerties, where the aggressor, identified as Douglas Melka, age 30, of Purling, in Greene County, displayed a handgun and then threatened the victim, police said.

Melka was located on Livingston Street where police found he was in possession of three unregistered handguns, all loaded with ammunition. The handguns (Ghost Guns) lacked any identifying serial numbers as required by law. 

Melka was arrested and charged with menacing and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and released.

