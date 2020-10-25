Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
Police & Fire

Man With Rockland Ties Posing As Collector Accused Of Stealing Thousands

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Sean P. Tully
Sean P. Tully Photo Credit: State Police

A Hudson Valley man is wanted for posing as a rent collector for his landlord, pocketing $3,500 in the process. 

Sean P. Tully, 56, is wanted in Dutchess County by the town of Amenia Court on charges of third-degree larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle, said state police. 

Police said Tully has tied to Rockland County and possibly the state of Arizona. He is bald, about 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 230 pounds, and has brown eyes. 

Those with information on Tully's whereabouts are asked to contact state police at 845-677-7300 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.