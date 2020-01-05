Man With Prior DWI Conviction Charged With Drunk Driving On I-87

A man with a previous DWI conviction within the past decade was once again busted for alleged impaired driving by New York State Police in Westchester.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, troopers stopped Bronx resident John Gonzalez, 36, on I-87 in Greenburgh, after he committed a vehicle and traffic violation.

Police said that during the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Gonzalez was alleged intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

Gonzalez was arrested and transported to New York State Police barracks in Tarrytown, where his blood alcohol content was determined to be .10 percent, over the legal limit.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, which was upgraded to a felony due to his previous conviction, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, also a felony.

Following his processing, Gonzalez was released to a sober third party and issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Greenburgh Court on Wednesday, Jan. 15 to respond to the charges.

