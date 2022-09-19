Man With Gun Apprehended After Dispute In Hudson Valley

A man was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun during a dispute in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Putnam County around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Mahopac.

According to Lt. Michael Bodo, of the Carmel Police, officers were dispatched to the area of 912 Route 6 in Mahopac for a possible person with a gun.

Officers arrived within a minute and found that Zongbo Xu, age 48, of Queens, had reportedly displayed a handgun during the dispute, Bodo said.

Xu was taken into custody without further incident or injuries to officers or the public and a firearm was recovered from the scene, he added.

Following an investigation, Xu was charged with Criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

Xu was arraigned in Carmel Town Court and held at Putnam County Jail on $25,000 bail awaiting further proceedings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.