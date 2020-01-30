Man With Driving Privileges Revoked In New York Charged With Felony DWI In Rockland Stop

An allegedly intoxicated driver in Rockland County is facing multiple felony charges for driving with his driving privileges revoked in New York, police said.

An Orangetown Police officer on patrol on Dutch Hill Road in Orangeburg shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, stopped the driver of a 2006 Volkswagen for vehicle and traffic violations.

During the subsequent stop, the officer said that the driver, Northvale, New Jersey resident William Lopez-Garcia, 43, appeared intoxicated.

Lopez-Garcia then refused to submit to a breathalyzer or to perform standardized field sobriety tests and he was taken into custody.

Further investigation into Lopez-Garcia found that he had been operating the motor vehicle with his privilege to drive in New York suspended. The vehicle also was absent of an ignition interlock device, which was required by the court.

Lopez-Garcia was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both felonies.

He was also charged with circumvention of an ignition interlock device, a misdemeanor. He was released following his processing and Lopez-Garcia is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Court on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.