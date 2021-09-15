Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Man Who Shot At Troopers In Area Charged With Attempted Murder, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Patrick Hermanowski is taken into custody.
Patrick Hermanowski is taken into custody. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Hudson Valley man who fired at New York State troopers during a domestic dispute and was in return shot by troopers has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

Orange County resident Patrick Hermanowski, age 39, of Westbrookville, was charged on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, the incident took place around 2:50 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, when troopers and the Deerpark Police responded to a 911 call in Westbrookville.

The report indicated that Hermanowski inside the home was discharging a firearm. Responding patrols were advised he was in possession of a firearm and had fled into a wooded area. 

Hermanowski entered an abandoned Air Stream trailer located on Jagger Lane in Sullivan County where he attempted to hide from law enforcement, Nevel said.

As two responding Troopers approached the trailer, Hermanowski fired his weapon at them from inside the trailer. 

Both Troopers returned gunfire before Hermanowski exited the trailer and was taken into custody. 

 Additional State Police Members provided immediate aid and Hermanowski was transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

 A loaded firearm was located at the scene. 

 The incident remains under investigation by the State Police and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office.

