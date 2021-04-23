Man Who Rammed Vehicle In Hudson Valley Had 'Kill List,' DOJ Says

A Westchester County man with a kill list of prominent people in his vehicle and who told cops he was "Jesus Christ," has been charged in federal court for ramming an MTA vehicle, according to a complaint filed by the United States Department of Justice.

Nicholas Skulstad, of Dobbs Ferry, was charged with the destruction of a motor vehicle on Thursday, April 22, for the Monday, April 5 crash.

The incident began in Ossining when Skulstad honked at the MTA SUV and rammed it from behind, according to the criminal complaint.

Skulstad then repeatedly sideswiped the vehicle with his Jeep forcing it off the road, according to the complaint.

He then drove off the road, crashing his car into trees, and then ran into oncoming traffic while "wildly swinging his arms" before smashing the driver's side window of the MTA vehicle, the complaint said.

The vehicle he crashed. U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District

When Ossining cops arrived on the scene, Skulstad charged at them screaming “I’m Jesus Christ! You are going to die today! Are you ready to die?” according to the complaint.

Officers then Tased and tackled him to the ground and he was transported to a hospital for evaluation, the complaint said.

During a search of his Jeep by Ossining officers, located a notebook that contained the apparent "hit list" filled with names of local and notable officials and public figures.

“Attacks against public servants, as alleged in this federal complaint, endanger not only those who work to maintain public safety, but all of society,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force handled the investigation. Skulstad is charged with one count of destruction of a motor vehicle employed in interstate commerce, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

"Thanks to the work of the FBI’s JTTFs and our many partners, in this case, Skulstad no longer poses a threat to society or, more specifically, those he included as targets on his list,” FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney Jr. said.

