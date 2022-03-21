Man Who Left His Cell Phone At Scene Nabbed For Area Gas Station Burglary

An area man who allegedly left his cell phone and personal papers at the scene of a gas station robbery has been charged with the crime.

He was arrested on Friday, March 18, in Ulster County after robbing a Sunoco gas station in the Saugerties.

Officers responded to the stations around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a burglary alarm notification, said Chief Joseph Sinagra, of the Saugerties Police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a large rock has been thrown thru the station's glass doors and a burglar had stolen lottery tickets and packs of Newport cigarettes, Sinagra said.

While investigating the scene, officers also found the cell phone and some personal documents belonging to Michael Spiecker, age 36, of Kingston, Sinagra added.

Later Friday evening Spiecker was located and taken into custody and charged with:

Burglary

Criminal mischief

Petit larceny

He was processed and released on his own recognizance.

