Police & Fire

Man Who Leads Police On Chase Ending On I-87 Issued 33 Tickets

Kathy Reakes
A Newburgh man was arrested for taking police on a 20-mile chase.
A Newburgh man was arrested for taking police on a 20-mile chase.

An Orange County man was arrested and slapped with 33 traffic violations and other charges for allegedly taking state police on a chase after failing to comply for a routine traffic stop for speeding.

Tevon D. Dickey, 19, of Newburgh, was arrested Wednesday, April 15, and charged with unlawful fleeing an officer and reckless endangerment, as well as possession of marijuana and the 33 traffic violations, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

The incident began when a state trooper spotted a white Nissan Altima speeding on Route 299 in the town of Lloyd.

The driver, later identified as Dickey, failed to comply when the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Instead, the vehicle fled on Route 299 in the town of New Paltz and then entered I-87 heading North, Nevel said.

The pursuit covered 20 miles and ended in the town of Ulster on I-87 when the vehicle came to a stop after running over spike strips

Dickey was taken into custody without incident and released on an appearance ticket to appear in court on June 9.

