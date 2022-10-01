Man Who Exited Vehicle After Crash Struck, Killed By Car On Route 17 In Area, Police Say

Police are investigating after a man who stepped out of his vehicle following a crash was struck and killed by a car in the Hudson Valley.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in Orange County on Route 17 eastbound in the town of Monroe.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Westchester County resident Garfield E. Elliot, age 47, from New Rochelle, was involved in a vehicle crash where he was the operator of one of the vehicles, state police from the Monroe barracks said.

Elliott exited his vehicle in the center median of Route 17 and stepped into the roadway when he was struck by a 2018 Volkswagen that was traveling east., according to state police.

Elliott was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The road was closed for approximately two hours following the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.