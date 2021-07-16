Man Who Beat Victim With Crowbar Behind Bars In Area, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after allegedly brutally attacking and robbing another person with a crowbar.

Tyler Brinkhuis, age 24, was arrested in Ulster County on Wednesday, July 14 by the Saugerties Police Department for the assault which took place on Tuesday, July 13.

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra, Brinkhuis is alleged to have struck the victim multiple times with a crowbar and then robbed them of their personal property.

Brinkhuis, of Saugerties, was located by police walking in the area of Route 9W in Barclay Heights and was taken into custody after a foot pursuit ensued as he attempted to elude officers.

He was also found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine.

Brinkhuis was charged with:

Two counts of robbery

Grand larceny

Assault

Possession of a controlled substance

He was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in Town of Saugerties Justice Court, where he was remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail/$30,000.

The victim, who was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance remains hospitalized.

