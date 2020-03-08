Man Wanted For Stealing Funds Of Hudson Valley Resident, Police Say

New York State Police are attempting to identify a man connected with the identity theft of a Westchester County resident.

The man allegedly used the person's identity to make withdrawals from a Chase Bank on Dickson Hill Road in Fairfield, California, east of San Francisco, said New York State Police.

Anyone with information regarding the possible location or identity of the man is asked to please contact Investigator Wollman of the State Police at (914) 769-2600.

All calls can be kept confidential.

