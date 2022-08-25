Man Wanted For Stealing From City Hall In Hudson Valley

Contact Us
Mount Vernon City Hall.
Mount Vernon City Hall. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Jim.henderson

Police are investigating after a man allegedly stole money from a city hall in Westchester.

The incident took place on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Mount Vernon Board of Water Supply.

Reportedly the man stole money from the facility located at City Hall at One Roosevelt Square, according to multiple reports.

Police did not respond to requests for information.

The department asks that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510.

All calls will be kept confidential. 

