Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing Car, Credits Cards, State Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Earl Allen.
Earl Allen. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a man wanted in Putnam County on a host of charges.

An alert was issued on Wednesday for Earl Allen, 27, who is wanted on a bench warrant stemming from two different incidents involving a stolen car and credit cards.

Police said that Allen is wanted by the New York State Police and the town of Southeast Court following his arrest for possessing a stolen vehicle and credit cards in November 2017. Allen was also arrested in March this year for DWAI, identity theft and possession of stolen property and forged ID cards.

Allen has been described as a 5-foot-10 African American with black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 250 pounds. He is known to frequent the Bronx, investigators noted.

He is wanted on charges that include:

  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;
  • Identity theft;
  • Possession of forged instruments;
  • Obstruction;
  • Resisting arrest;
  • Driving While Ability Impaired by drugs;
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding Allen’s whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.