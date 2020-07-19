Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Robbing Residence In Area, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
John Pace Jr.
John Pace Jr. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Recognize him?

A 61-year-old man is wanted by New York State Police the Hudson Valley after allegedly burglarizing an area home and later failing to show up in court.

State Police investigators in Sullivan County are attempting to locate John Pace Jr., who is wanted following his arrest for second-degree burglary in 2018.

Police said that Pace was arrested when troopers found him inside a home in Tusten after he triggered an alarm when he broke in.

Upon arrival, police said that they found a broken double-hung window in the back of the home and a cut screen with Pace inside. Pace was taken into custody without incident and charged with burglary.

Following his arrest, Pace failed to show up in court to respond to the charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Pace was described as being approximately 5-foot-10 weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives in Liberty by calling (845) 292-6600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.