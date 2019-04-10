Man Wanted For Killing His Wife Found Dead Near Bear Mountain Bridge

A man wanted for killing his wife and then leaving her body in a vehicle near Bear Mountain Bridge has been found dead.

George Grogan, 59, of the Town of Poughkeepsie, was found dead during a search Thursday, Oct. 3, by Town of Poughkeepsie Police and New York State Police, along with other agencies, in a wooded area east of Bear Mountain Bridge, said Town of Poughkeepsie Police Capt. Michael O'Dowd.

The Westchester County Office of the Medical Examiner has confirmed that the body found in the vehicle was that of his wife, Audrey Grogan, and that the body found by police on Thursday was that of George Grogan, O'Dowd said.

Police had been searching for Grogan since first responding to his residence at about 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, after Town of Poughkeepsie Police received a phone call from a man who stated that his father, George Grogan, had told him that he had killed his mother, Audrey Grogan.

Town of Poughkeepsie Police responded to the Grogan’s residence located at 6 Shamrock Circle in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

After finding the home empty, police launched a search and around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, an employee of Bear Mountain State Park located a vehicle that was believed to have been operated by Grogan. The body of his wife was found inside.

After the discovery, a large manhunt had been underway for Grogan that included large search parties.

