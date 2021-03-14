Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Endangering Welfare Of Child, Assault, Weapons Possession, State Police Say

Zak Failla
Nijquann Stroud
Nijquann Stroud Photo Credit: New York State Police

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by New York State Police as they attempt to locate a 20-year-old man who is wanted following his arrest on multiple charges for an incident at the Berkshire Farms Center.

Specifically, Stroud is wanted by New York State Police and the Town of Canaan Court on charges that include assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

It is alleged that Stroud assaulted a fellow resident at the Berkshire Farms Center, which has multiple locations in the Hudson Valley.

Stroud, who was last known to reside in the Village of Ravena, was described by police as being 5-foot-10 weighing approximately 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Stroud’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

