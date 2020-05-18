Man Wanted For Damaging Vehicles In Area, State Police Say

A Hudson Valley man is wanted after allegedly damaging multiple vehicles when he attempted to illegally retrieve his car from a New York State Police impound lot.

Anthony Colella, 33, is wanted by New York State Police investigators in Montgomery for third-degree criminal mischief after damaging vehicles at an impound lot in Orange County after his vehicle was towed.

According to police, Colella was traveling on I-87 when his vehicle broke down, which was towed by an Orange County tow company.

When Colella went to the State Police barrack in Montgomery to report the vehicle was stolen, he was informed that it had been towed. Colella proceeded to break into the impound lot and took his vehicle, police said.

In taking his car back, Colella allegedly damaged three other vehicles. When he failed to show up for court proceedings, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Colella was described as being 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding Colella’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Montgomery by calling (845) 457-1388 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

