Man Wanted For Criminal Contempt, Aggravated Harassment

A Hudson Valley man who violated an order of protection is wanted by New York State Police.

Joseph Pasqualina, 24, is wanted by New York State Police and the Town of Hyde Park Justice Court on charges that include criminal contempt and aggravated harassment following multiple incidents in Dutchess County.

Pasqualina, of Hyde Park, was arrested in 2016 following a complaint from a Rhinebeck resident who reported that he was sending text messages in violation of a court order.

The New York State Department of Parole and Community Supervision was contacted when troopers learned that Pasqualina was released under the supervision of parole on Dec. 15, for a robbery conviction. The arrest violated the terms of his parole.

In 2017, Pasqualina was arrested again after he allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with the protected party, police said. When the victim attempted to call 911 for police assistance, Pasqualina broke the phone preventing a call for help and fled prior to police arriving on scene, police said.

Investigators described Pasqualina as 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He is known to also frequent Schenectady.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Rhinebeck by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

