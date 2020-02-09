Man Wanted For Cashing $4.75K In Fraudulent Checks, State Police Say

A Hudson Valley man is wanted by New York State Police after allegedly spending thousands of dollars using fraudulent checks.

An alert was issued by New York State Police investigators in Wappinger for Torrance Smith, 46, who is wanted by State Police and the Town of Poughkeepsie Court following a fraud complaint nearly a decade ago in November 2013.

Smith is accused of cashing multiple fraudulent checks totaling approximately $4,750. He was arrested, charged with grand larceny and forgery and later failed to appear at court proceedings. The warrant for Smith’s arrest was issued in Poughkeepsie in November 2015.

According to police, Smith has ties to the Poughkeepsie, Yonkers and Stone Mountain, Georgia areas. He was described as being approximately 5-foot-7 weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police troopers in Wappinger by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

