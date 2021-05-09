Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstrand & West Haverstrand in Haverstrand Town
North Rockland Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Breaking Into Friend's Home, Stealing Items, State Police Say

Zak Failla
Edward Polesovsky
Edward Polesovsky Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man who was busted stealing items from his friend’s home in the Hudson Valley is wanted by New York State Police.

An alert was issued by New York State Police Troop F in Kingston for former New Paltz resident Edward Polesovsky, who is wanted following his arrest for third-degree criminal possession of stolen property after allegedly breaking into a friend's house.

Police said that Polesovsky was arrested after stealing jewelry and tools from a friend, and when he was taken into custody by investigators, he was still in possession of some of the stolen items.

Polesovsky later failed to return to court to respond to the charge and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Town of Kingston Court.

Detectives described Polesovsky, 31, as being approximately 6-foot-1 weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police Troop F in Kingston by calling (845) 338-1702.

