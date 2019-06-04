Man Wanted For Assaulting Protected Victim In Area At Large

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a man wanted for assaulting a person who had a court-issued order of protection out against him.

Ruben Stella, 25, is wanted by New York State Police in Poughkeepsie on charges that include first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree assault following an incident at a residence on Route 44 in Millbrook.

The domestic dispute happened on May 6, with Stella fleeing the area after breaking his victim’s nose during the incident.

Investigators described Stella as a 6-foot man weighing approximately 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes him, or has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

