Man Wanted By Both Clarkstown, Spring Valley Police Departments Nabbed In PIP Stop In Rockland

Valerie Musson
Palisades Interstate Parkway
Palisades Interstate Parkway Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A 23-year-old man wanted by police in both Clarkstown and Spring Valley was arrested following a Rockland traffic stop on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, police say.

New York State Police say they observed a driver traveling northbound on the Palisades Interstate Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Officers initiated a traffic stop after allegedly observing the driver commit a series of violations.

The driver, identified as Beauvoir, 23, of Philadelphia, had a New York State ID but did not have a valid driver’s license from any state, police say.

Further investigation revealed that Beauvoir was wanted by both Clarkstown and Spring Valley Police. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of several credit cards and two skimming devices, according to police.

Beauvoir was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of a forged instrument, a felony
  • Second-degree possession of a skimmer device, a misdemeanor
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor

Beauvoir was transported to the Town of Clarkstown Police Department and is being held for arraignment on the warrant as well as additional charges by state police.

