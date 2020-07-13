Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Man Walking On Route 9W Struck, Killed By Pickup Truck, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
The area of Route 9W and North Riverside Road in the town of Lloyd.
The area of Route 9W and North Riverside Road in the town of Lloyd. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a pickup truck on a busy area roadway.

It happened on Saturday, July 11 in Ulster County at about 3:45 a.m. on Route 9W and North Riverside Road in the town of Lloyd.

An investigation revealed that Orange County resident Leon P. Ponder, 39, of Newburgh, was walking southbound in the right lane on 9W when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra that was traveling southbound. 

The operator of the Tundra observed the man walking in the middle of the lane and attempted to avoid him, state police said. The operator subsequently struck Ponder with the passenger side of his vehicle, according to police.

State Police and Mobil Life arrived on scene and life-saving measures were performed on Ponder. He was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 

State Police were assisted at the scene by Town of Lloyd Police and Highland Fire Department. The operator of the vehicle was determined not to be impaired nor on their cell phone. 

The investigation is ongoing.

