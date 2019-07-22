Man Violates Order To Stay Away From His Mother In Rockland, Police Say

For the third time this month, a mother-and-son dispute required police intervention in Rockland County after the latter violated a court order.

Investigators from the Ramapo Police Department received a call from a Sloatsburg resident at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, stating that her son had returned to her house in violation of a “stay away order of protection” and was sleeping on her couch.

According to police, the 37-year-old son - whose name has not been released - was taken into custody without incident by officers from the Ramapo Police Department.

Earlier this month, on Monday, July 15, officers were called to the same house, where there was a domestic dispute between the two, with the mother being cut with a knife following a verbal argument.

A canine ultimately had to respond to the scene and tracked the suspect to the backyard of an Eagle Valley Road residence, where he was arrested.

Police noted that the same man was arrested on the Fourth of July after another dispute with his mother, when he was found in possession of a large machete when confronted by members of the Ramapo Police Department.

The suspect was armed in the previous two incidents, with knives and a machete, police said, though no domestic dispute happened in the latest incident.

Officers arrested the man and charged him with criminal contempt and criminal trespassing, both misdemeanors. He had previously been charged with burglary, assault and aggravated criminal assault, all felonies.

Following his arrest, the suspect was held for arraignment and no return court date has been announced.

