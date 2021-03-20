Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
Breaking News: Start Of Spring Brings Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Man, Two Juveniles Nabbed With Gun After Driver Flees Police During Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested an Orange County man and two juveniles for alleged possession of a gun after they fled a traffic stop.
A 21-year-old man and two juveniles were arrested for weapon possession after fleeing from police during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Sol Maysonet was stopped by state police around 10:15 p.m., Thursday, March 18, on East Main Street in the city of Middletown, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, troopers on patrol spotted a 2014 BMW 528i traveling on Prospect Avenue in the city of Middletown in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Troopers stopped the vehicle on East Main Street and Grand Street and interviewed Maysonet, of Middletown, the driver of the vehicle. While speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, troopers could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. 

Maysonet was asked to exit the vehicle and he refused. While still speaking to Maysonet, two City of Middletown Police officers arrived. 

Maysonet then put his vehicle in drive and fled the traffic stop. Troopers along with the City of Middletown Police pursued the vehicle to Prince Street where the vehicle came to a stop, Nevel said. 

During the pursuit, troopers saw an object thrown from the vehicle. All three occupants were taken into custody. Troopers located the item thrown from the vehicle and identified it as a loaded .22 pistol, Nevel added.

Maysonet was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Obstruction of Governmental Administration
  • Unlawful possession of marijuana

He was remanded to Orange County Jail for pre-arraignment holding. 

The two juveniles were charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Tampering with physical evidence. 

The juveniles will be arraigned virtually at the youth section of Orange County Criminal Court.

