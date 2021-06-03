Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Feds Drop Charges Against Capitol Riot Suspect From Rockland County
Police & Fire

Man Ticketed For Using Phony Passenger In HOV Lane, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Long Island Expressway (I-495)
Long Island Expressway (I-495) Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has been ticketed for allegedly using a phony passenger in order to drive in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on one of the busiest highways in the Northeast.

Police today issued the summons to the resident of Lake Grove in Suffolk County after he was pulled over for driving with a drama mask attached to his front passenger seat in the HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway in Commack.

Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Abrams was traveling on the expressway, just before the Sagtikos Parkway at exit 52, when he became suspicious of the front passenger of a 2017 Nissan sedan in the HOV lane at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, Suffolk County Police said.

Abrams initiated a traffic stop and observed the driver, Justin Kunis, age 20, had attached the mask to the front passenger headrest in an attempt to make it look like a passenger was in the vehicle, said police.

Kunis was issued a summons for the HOV occupancy violation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.