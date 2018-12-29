Man Threatens Patrons With Loaded Handgun At Nyack Restaurant, Police Say

A 29-year-old man was arrested and faces weapons charges after he allegedly threatened patrons of a Nyack restaurant with a loaded handgun.

The Orangetown Police Department responded to a report of menacing with a firearm Monday, Dec. 31 at around 1:20 a.m. in O’Malley’s at 108 Main Street in Nyack. Kyel Solomon of Nyack allegedly displayed a firearm in a threatening manner at four patrons.

Upon police arrival, the victims provided a description of Solomon. When trying to place him under arrest, police say he “violently” resisted.

After Solomon was successfully taken into custody, police recovered a loaded .32-caliber gun from the scene. Solomon was taken to Orangetown Police Headquarters and faces the following charges:

Criminal possession of a weapon (loaded firearm), a second-degree Felony

Second-degree menacing (four counts), a misdemeanor

Resisting arrest, a misdemeanor

Solomon is scheduled to be arraigned in front of the Honorable Judge Robert Knoebel of the Nyack Justice Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.