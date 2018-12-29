Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Threatens Patrons With Loaded Handgun At Nyack Restaurant, Police Say

Kyel Solomon, 29, of Nyack
A 29-year-old man was arrested and faces weapons charges after he allegedly threatened patrons of a Nyack restaurant with a loaded handgun.

The Orangetown Police Department responded to a report of menacing with a firearm Monday, Dec. 31 at around 1:20 a.m. in O’Malley’s at 108 Main Street in Nyack. Kyel Solomon of Nyack allegedly displayed a firearm in a threatening manner at four patrons.

Upon police arrival, the victims provided a description of Solomon. When trying to place him under arrest, police say he “violently” resisted.

After Solomon was successfully taken into custody, police recovered a loaded .32-caliber gun from the scene. Solomon was taken to Orangetown Police Headquarters and faces the following charges:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon (loaded firearm), a second-degree Felony
  • Second-degree menacing (four counts), a misdemeanor
  • Resisting arrest, a misdemeanor

Solomon is scheduled to be arraigned in front of the Honorable Judge Robert Knoebel of the Nyack Justice Court.

