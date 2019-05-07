Man Threatens Officers With Machete During Rockland Domestic Incident, Police Say

A Sloatsburgh man was arrested after allegedly threatening police officers with a machete during a domestic dispute.

The incident took place on Wednesday, July 4, when Ramapo Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Village of Sloatsburg.

While interviewing the 36-year-old man involved in the dispute, he suddenly produced a large machete and raised it over his head in a threatening manner toward the officers, Ramapo Police said.

The officers drew their service weapons and gave verbal commands for the suspect to drop his weapon.

Fortunately, the man dropped the machete and was arrested by officers.

The unidentified man was charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and other charges related to the original domestic incident.

"The involved officers are commended for their professionalism in dealing with a life-threatening situation," the department said.

