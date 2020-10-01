Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Man Threatens Ex-Girlfriend With Box Cutter In Area, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Alan W. Ocasio, a.k.a. Ali Baba, 50
Alan W. Ocasio, a.k.a. Ali Baba, 50 Photo Credit: Ellenville Police Department

A 50-year-old man threatened his ex-girlfriend with a box cutter in her home, police said.

On Friday, Sept. 17 at approximately 6 p.m., Ulster County resident Alan W. Ocasio, of Ellenville, a.k.a. "Ali Baba," repeatedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with the weapon, and fled on foot when she called police, according to the Ellenville Police Department. 

He was reportedly located by police on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 27.

Ocasio was charged with the felonies of: 

  • aggravated family offense,
  • third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 

and with the misdemeanors of:

  • second-degree menacing,
  • second-degree aggravated harassment. 

He was sent to Ulster County Jail without bail pending sentencing.

