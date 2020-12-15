Man Takes Cops On 18-Mile High-Speed Chase, Taunting Officers, Hitting Two Cruisers, Police Say

A man driving a U-Haul truck was arrested and issued 39 traffic tickets after leading New York State Police on an 18-mile high-speed chase, getting out of his vehicle to taunt officers and striking two police cruisers in the process.

The chase started in Ulster County in Wawarsing and ended in Orange County in Pine Bush on Saturday, Dec. 12.

A trooper from the Ellenville barracks reportedly first saw the U-Haul pick up pulling a trailer while speeding westbound on State Route 52 in Wawarsing, driving at approximately 80 miles per hour at around 9:25 a.m. Saturday.

When he tried to pull over the vehicle's driver, who was later identified as 49-year-old Matthew Harshner from Shawangunk, the vehicle turned onto Old Greenfield Road without stopping, state police said.

Harsher allegedly then stopped his vehicle, got out, removed his jacket, and began shouting profanities at the trooper. He reportedly yelled "come and get me" before getting back into the truck and continuing to drive west with the trooper's cruiser in pursuit.

After a mile, Harshner let a 49-year-old female passenger from Worchester MA out of the vehicle, then continued to drive onward, police said. After determining that the woman was unharmed, the trooper continued to give pursuit down Old Greenfield Road.

Harshner turned onto State Route 52, this time driving east before illegally crossing into the westbound lane and reaching a speed of 84 miles per hour. Harsher reportedly stopped his vehicle and backed up into the trooper's cruiser, causing damage to the police car, before continuing to drive eat into the village of Ellenville.

Ulster County Sheriff's deputies laid out spike strips, according to troopers, disabling Harshner's back tired. He drove onward, police said, still driving erratically.

Town of Shawangunk police also attempted to assist troopers, but one of their cruisers was struck by Harshner's U-Haul truck. Harshner's truck veered off the roadway after the crash, destroying a fence at the Mountain View United Methodist Church and striking a car parked at the area Post Office before getting back on the road and driving toward Weed Road in Shawangunk, police said.

Shawangunk Police also deployed spike strops near the beginning of Weed Road, causing some of the tires to tear off Harshner's vehicle. He continued driving regardless, driving through the town of Crawford before coming to a stop on Center Street in Pune Bush.

Harshner resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody, said police.

He was charged with the felony of second-degree criminal mischief and the following misdemeanors:

Reckless Endangerment

Obstruction of Governmental Administration

Resisting Arrest

Third-degree Fleeing Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle

Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator

Criminal Mischief

Second-degree unlicensed possession of marijuana

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

He was released after his arraignment and will return to the Town of Wawarsing Court in March of 2021.

