Man Stopped On Street In Hudson Valley After Illegally Carrying Loaded Gun, Police Say

A man was charged with illegally carrying a loaded gun after being stopped while walking on a street with the weapon, police said.

On Thursday, Nov. 10 around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a man illegally carrying a handgun in New Rochelle near North Avenue and Sickles Avenue, according to New Rochelle Police.

After heading to the area, police found a man matching this description and stopped him, finding out that he was in illegal possession of the loaded .38 caliber revolver, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Patric Brown of Mount Vernon and was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

