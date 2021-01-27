Man Stopped On I-87 In Area Drove Drunk With Child In Car, State Police Say

A 34-year-old man was arrested by state police for an alleged DWI with a child in the vehicle.

Donnell D. Smith, of the Bronx, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 20, when stopped by state police on 1-87 in the town of Ulster for a traffic violation, state police said.

During the stop, Smith was found to be intoxicated while traveling with a 9-year-old child. He was taken into custody, and the child was turned over to a responsible party, state police said.

Smith’s blood alcohol content was determined to be twice the legal limit at 0.16%, police said.

He was charged with DWI with a child in a vehicle.

Smith was turned over to a sober third party with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Ulster Court in February.

