Man Stopped On I-87 Had BAC More Than Twice Legal Limit, Police Say

An early morning traffic stop on I-87 in Westchester led to the arrest of a 46-year-old driver who was busted with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit, police said.

A New York State Police trooper on patrol shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 9 stopped Brooklyn resident Sergey Priporin, 46, in Tarrytown, for several vehicle and traffic violations.

During the traffic stop, troopers determined that Priporin was intoxicated and he was taken into custody. At the New York State Police barracks in Tarrytown, it was determined that Priporin had a blood alcohol content of .18 percent, more than double the legal limit.

Priporin was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and cited for the traffic violations. He was released to a sober third party and scheduled to appear in the Village of Tarrytown Court on Wednesday, June 19.

