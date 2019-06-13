Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Man Stopped On I-87 Had BAC More Than Twice Legal Limit, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police are currently experiencing phone line issues
New York State Police are currently experiencing phone line issues Photo Credit: File

An early morning traffic stop on I-87 in Westchester led to the arrest of a 46-year-old driver who was busted with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit, police said.

A New York State Police trooper on patrol shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 9 stopped Brooklyn resident Sergey Priporin, 46, in Tarrytown, for several vehicle and traffic violations.

During the traffic stop, troopers determined that Priporin was intoxicated and he was taken into custody. At the New York State Police barracks in Tarrytown, it was determined that Priporin had a blood alcohol content of .18 percent, more than double the legal limit.

Priporin was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and cited for the traffic violations. He was released to a sober third party and scheduled to appear in the Village of Tarrytown Court on Wednesday, June 19.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.