Man Stabs Mother, Kills Pedestrian In Hit-Run Crash While Fleeing, Police Say

A man who allegedly stabbed his mother and then killed a pedestrian in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the area has been apprehended.

The incident unfolded in Dutchess County around 9:44 p.m., on Wednesday, May 20, when Fishkill Police responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian auto accident in the area of Route 82 and Crestwood Court.

When officers arrived on the scene, along with the New York State Police, they found a pedestrian had been struck and was seriously injured.

The vehicle involved became disabled after striking a curb and the operator fled the scene on foot, Fishkill police said.

A search of the area by responding units located a suspect in the woods near the Fishkill Bowl just off Route 82.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Peter J. Churchill, 31, of Fishkill was involved in a violent domestic in which he allegedly stabbed his mother numerous times at their home at 220 Crestwood Court, police said.

While fleeing the scene Churchill struck a 71-year-old man who was walking on Crestwood Court, police said.

Churchill's mother was transported to MidHudson Regional Medical Center in Poughkeepsie by Mobile Life and was ultimately transferred to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie where he underwent emergency surgery and died.

Churchill is being held at the Town of Fishkill Police Department awaiting arraignment on the following charges.

Attempted murder

Aggravated criminal contempt

Assault

Vehicular manslaughter

DWI

The investigation is continuing by the Town of Fishkill Police the New York State Police and the Dutchess County District Attorney’s office.

They are being assisted by the Dutchess County Medical Examiners office. The Rombout Fire Department and Mobil Life assisted at the scene.

