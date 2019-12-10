Man Stabbed Multiple Times By Woman Near Area Bakery, Police Say

A 39-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during a fight at her home.

Kimberly Roberts, of Lake Katrine in Ulster County, was arrested at 9:40 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, after the Ulster Police Department responded to a 911 call for a stabbing victim at the Bread Alone Bakery in Ulster, police said.

When officers responded to the bakery they found a 39-year-old Saugerties man had been stabbed several times allegedly by Roberts at her nearby home, Ulster Police said.

An investigation revealed that the victim walked to the bakery after the attack where he was treated by Good Samaritans until the arrival of police, fire and ems personnel.

He was transported by Mobile Life Support Services to Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus for initial treatment and later transferred to Mid-Hudson Regional in Poughkeepsie for further treatment.

Roberts was found at her home a short time later and taken into custody without incident.

She was charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Roberts is being held at the Ulster County Jail on a $25,000 bail $50,000 bond.

The Ulster Police Department was assisted by the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, the Saugerties Police Department, the New York State Environmental Conservation Police, Ulster Hose Fire and Mobile Life Support Services.

