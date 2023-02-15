Man Stabbed During Fight At Hudson Valley Gas Station, Police Say

A 47-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation with another man at a Hudson Valley gas station.

The incident took place in Orange County around 8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Mobil gas station on Route 52 in the hamlet of Pine Bush.

Town of Crawford Police said the Pine Bush man was at the gas station with another person when he suffered stab wounds.

The "unknown" person left the area in a vehicle and the victim walked to a residence near Borden Avenue, police said.

The victim was transported to Garnet Hospital by Pine Bush Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department is being assisted by the New York State Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Town of Crawford Police Department at 845-744-3300 or on the tip line at 845-744-HINT (4468).

