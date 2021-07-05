Man Shot, Killed Outside Home In Westchester

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed outside a Westchester home.

Gunshots rang out on South 8th Avenue in Mount Vernon at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, officials said, though details of the shooting have been scarce.

Officials said the man was treated at the scene by first responders before being transported to the hospital in serious condition. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

No other details have been released by police.

It is unclear what the motivation behind the shooting was.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the Mount Vernon Police Department by calling (914) 665-2500.

