Man Shopping With Wife Struck, Killed By Spring Valley-Bound Train

A man struck and killed by a commuter train while out shopping with his wife Saturday afternoon in Hackensack was a 72-year-old local preacher.

The Rev. Robert Davis Sr., 72, and the Rev. Carolyn Davis had gone shopping at the Hackensack Market when he was struck at the Passaic Street crossing off Railroad Avenue around 2:45 p.m., city police said.

It wasn't immediately clear how Davis ended up in the path of the Spring Valley-bound #2115 NJ Transit train or which part struck him.

Witnesses said his wife apparently had turned around when it happened.

Police and paramedics from Hackensack University Medical Center who arrived within moments conducted CPR.

The Rev. Robert Davis Sr. was struck at the Passaic Street crossing off Railroad Avenue in Hackensack. Cecilia Levine

Resuscitation efforts continued while the reverend was being taken to nearby Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, police said.

Robert and Carolyn Davis, 54, co-founded Cornerstone the Cornerstone Baptist Church on Central Avenue 16 years ago.

The Revs Carolyn and Robert Davis. FACEBOOK

