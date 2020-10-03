Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Shopping With Wife Struck, Killed By Spring Valley-Bound Train

by Cecilia Levine & Jerry DeMarco
The man was struck at the Passaic Street crossing off Railroad Avenue in Hackensack.
The man was struck at the Passaic Street crossing off Railroad Avenue in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A man was shopping with his wife was struck and killed by a commuter train Saturday afternoon in Hackensack, witnesses said.

Police and paramedics from Hackensack University Medical Center who arrived within moments conducted CPR after the #2115 NJ Transit train hit the victim at the Passaic Street crossing off Railroad Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

An ambulance took him to nearby HUMC, responders said.

It wasn't immediately clear what part of the NJ Transit train hit the man, whose age and town weren't immediately available.

Witnesses said he had been shopping with his wife across the street at the Hackensack Market and may have accidentally been struck

The Spring Valley-bound train had left from Hoboken at 2:13 p.m. NJ Transit spokesman Paul Milo said. None of the 50 passengers and crew aboard were injured, he said.

NJ Transit police were summoned along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which collects evidence.

Service on the Pascack Valley Line was temporarily suspended.

