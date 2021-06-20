Man Self-Reports Road-Rage Incident In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A strange scene played out in Northern Westchester as two drivers got into a road-rage confrontation before both reported it to the local police department.

Local resident Henry Milano came to the North Castle Police Department shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15 to report a road-rage incident on Bedford Road that he had just been involved in.

According to Milano, a younger driver in a black Jeep Wrangler impatiently sped around him on Bedford Road while making crude gestures and cursing him out.

Police said that as a result, Milano admitted that he exited his vehicle and approached the Jeep, at which point a verbal altercation escalated, prompting both to make their way to Police Headquarters to document the incident.

According to Police, Milano said that he wanted to come in and report it before the other driver claimed that he was punched. Milano asserted that at no time did he punch or make physical contact with the other driver, as alleged.

An investigator subsequently met with both Milano and the other driver to secure witness depositions. No further incidents or arrests were reported.

