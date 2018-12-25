Contact Us
Man Says Stepmom Stole His Hudson Valley Home Through Forged Signature

A man lost his home to a fake signature and a notary stamp.
A man lost his home to a fake signature and a notary stamp. Photo Credit: Google Images/Max Pixel

A man claims his stepmother stole his Northern Westchester house by forging his signature and using an invalid notary stamp on a new deed.

Peter Parraglia told the WNBC News 4 I-Team that in October, his stepmother, Barbara Kessman-Parraglia had the deed transferred to her name for $10.

The only problem, he said, is that he never signed over his Katonah home, where he lives with his wife and two children, the news channel reported.

Another twist to the plot is that the notary public who certified the transaction was listed as Parraglia's father, Patrick Edward Parraglia.

When I-Team asked Parraglia's stepmother and father why they would forge his name, they provided confusing answers and she denied forging the document. She also told the reporter that she planned to deed the house back to her stepson.

Since Parraglia has claimed his signature was forged, the New York State Police are investigating the "potential" crime.

In addition, Timothy Idoni, the Westchester County Clerk, told News 4 that most people don't realize it only takes two signatures and a notary to transfer property.

“If the notary is honest about it, there usually is not a problem," Idoni told the I-Team.

Click here to see the NBC I-team video report.

