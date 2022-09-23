Man Returning From Car Show Killed After 1967 Convertible Overturns On Area Roadway

Contact Us
The scene of the fatal crash.
The scene of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Town of Goshen Police

A Hudson Valley man coming home from a car show in his 1967 Chevy convertible was killed after hitting a guard rail.

The crash took place in Orange County around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the town of Goshen on Route 94.

According to Deputy Chief Allen Faust, of the Goshen Police, John Smith, age 52, of the Village of Florida, veered off the roadway, hit a guard rail, and then an earth embankment before flipping over.

Smith was trapped in the vehicle and was extricated by the town of Goshen Fire Department, Faust said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office, the deputy chief said.

The Town of Goshen Police was assisted in the operation by the New York State Police, the Village of Florida Police, and the OCME office. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and is pending an autopsy, Faust added.

