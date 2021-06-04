Man Rescued After Attempting To Fall Out Of Apartment Building In Westchester

Fast-acting police officers in Westchester jumped to the rescue to help save an elderly man who thrust himself out of an apartment window in the middle of the day.

First responders from the Harrison Police Department jumped into action at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 28 when an elderly resident was spotted hanging out of an exterior window on the sixth floor of a town apartment building in an attempt to commit suicide.

Police said that an officer was flagged down by a neighbor, notified police headquarters, and a training officer who was patrolling the area offered an assist in the rescue.

According to the Harrison Police Department, the officers ran into the building, found the building superintendent, and were able to make entry into the apartment, saving the man by pulling him away from the window to safety.

“The (man) was hanging upside-down, out of the window, apparently holding on with one hand and one leg,” one of the responding officers said after pulling him to safety.

Officials noted that while the officer is a hero, she was aided by the man’s pant leg, which became lodged in the windowsill during the purported suicide attempt.

Harrison Police Chief John Vasta said that “of all the responsibilities modern law enforcement is tasked with, there is none more rewarding than the ability to save a life, and allow someone to return home to their loved ones.”

