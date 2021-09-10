Man Ramming Vehicles In Stolen Car Nabbed After Crash, Police Say

A 32-year-old man was charged with numerous crimes after allegedly stealing a Dodge Charger during a burglary in the area and ramming numerous vehicles including police cruisers.

Malachi Hunter, a former New Jersey resident, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 9, in Dutchess County after crashing head-on into a City of Poughkeepsie police car.

The incident with Hunter began when police received a 911 call regarding an erratic driver attempting to run over people in the area of 52 Gifford Ave., said Detective Lt. Matt Clar, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

The vehicle, a black Dodge Charger was identified as a stolen vehicle from the Town of Fishkill.

Multiple units responded, one of whom located the vehicle traveling the wrong way on Gifford Avenue. The Charger sideswiped this police vehicle and continued East on Gifford Avenue.

At the same time, two other police vehicles approached from Washington Street. The Charger drove around the first police vehicle, then struck the second police vehicle head-on, Clark said.

Hunter, who locked himself inside the Charger, was eventually taken into custody.

Multiple officers were treated at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for injuries resulting from the incident, most returned to duty, the others are not expected to be out of work for an extended time.

Hunter is suspected of having been involved in burglaries in the Town of Fishkill, during one of those burglaries he stole the Charger.

Criminal possession of the stolen property

Four counts of reckless endangerment

Three counts of criminal mischief

Obstruction of governmental administration

Resisting arrest

He was held pending his arraignment.

Two police cars and one civilian vehicle were damaged in the incident.

