Man Pleads Guilty To Rape Of Employee At Rockland County Sub Shop

A man has pleaded guilty to the rape of an employee at a Jersey Mike's Sub store.

Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh announced the guilty plea on Friday, Nov. 5, by a Paterson New Jersey man which stems from a December 2019 incident.

Jonathan Valencia, age 37, a manager at the Clarkstown store sexually abused the victim while an employee, said Chief of Detectives Peter Walker for the Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

Valencia is expected to be sentenced in February 2022 to one-and-a-half years’ state prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act upon his release from prison, Walker said.

"Today’s plea ensures that the victim is not further traumatized by having to live through a lengthy trial process," said Walsh. "It is reprehensible to think that those charged with the supervision of underage workers would violate their responsibility by committing this heinous act."

This case was investigated by the Clarkstown Police Department, with the assistance of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit.

