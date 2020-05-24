Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man On Run After Repeatedly Ramming Pickup Truck Into Business He Was Told To Leave, Police Say

Zak Failla
Timothy Decker
Timothy Decker Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police investigators are attempting to locate a wanted man on the run who used his pickup truck as a battering ram after being told to leave an area business.

An alert was issued by State Police in Orange County for Timothy Decker, who is wanted following his arrest for second-degree criminal mischief following a violent outburst in Middletown.

It is alleged that Decker entered an Orange County business and was involved in multiple physical altercations with other patrons, at which point he was told to leave the establishment.

Police said that after being told to leave, Decker went and got in his truck, proceeding to repeatedly drive his Dodge Ram into the building, causing damage. Decker was arrested, released, later failed to appear in court to respond to the charges, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Decker, 32, was described as being 5-foot-11, weighing approximately 165 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact New York State Police by calling (845) 344-5300.

