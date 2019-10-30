Man On Parole Nabbed With Loaded Gun After Fleeing From Police In Area

Police arrested an armed man who sped away from officers when they attempted to make a traffic stop and then jumped from the car in an attempt to flee.

Joseph Powell, 34, of Liberty, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 28, after Monticello Police received information around 4:30 p.m., that a disturbance was about to take place at the Monticello Housing Authority Complex, said Monticello Police Lt. Mark Johnstone.

Officers were also told that a man in a white Toyota Camry was reportedly armed with a handgun.

Monticello police officers Eric Youmans and Tyrus Walker arrived on the scene and spotted the Camry at a stop sign in the complex, Johnstone said.

Officers attempted to pull the car over, but when they turned on their emergency lights, the driver, later identified as Powell, sped off through the complex, he added.

Powell then jumped from the vehicle while it was still moving and fled on foot.

Officers chased Powell on foot and saw him pull something from his waistband and throw it, striking the side of a building.

Powell was then corned in the complex and ordered to the ground at gunpoint by Monticello officers and an assisting New York State trooper, Johnstone said.

Officers recovered the item which had allegedly been tossed by Powell, which was a loaded Black Ruger 9MM semi-automatic handgun.

The serial number on the firearm had also been purposely defaced.

Powell was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and violation of parole.

He was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail, without bail, pending further court action.

Powell is also currently on parole 2021 for a prior felony drug conviction, Johnstone said.

