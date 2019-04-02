Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed With Loaded Gun In Rockland, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Tyreek J. Jackson
Tyreek J. Jackson Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A Spring Valley man was arrested for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm, said Spring Valley Police.

Tyreek J. Jackson, was stopped in the are of Kennedy Drive by Spring Valley police on Saturday, March 30, said Spring Valley Officer Matthew Galli.

During the stop, officers found that Jackson was allegedly illegally carrying a loaded firearm, Galli said.

He was arrested and charged with felony possession of a loaded weapon and felony criminal possession of a weapon.

Jackson is being held on the charges pending arraignment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.